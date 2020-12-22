Left Menu
DMK delegation meets Tami Nadu Guv, hands over 97-page 'corruption list' of state govt

A delegation led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chennai on Tuesday and handed over a 97-page "corruption list" allegedly done by AIADMK government.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:40 IST
DMK delegation led by party president MK Stalin met Tami Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chennai on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chennai on Tuesday and handed over a 97-page "corruption list" allegedly done by AIADMK government. The list includes allegations against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy that he favored his relatives in providing highway construction contracts and tenders worth Rs 6133.57 crores.

Last week, DMK chief had called Chief Minister Palanisamy "corruption hero" and also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over new farm laws. "CM Edappadi Palanisamy said that I only give statements and called me 'statement hero'. I want to give a name to the CM - 'corruption hero'," Stalin had said.

The DMK chief also undertook a day-long fast on December 19 in Chennai supporting farmers' protest over new agriculture laws. "The Central government is not thinking about farmers or people. BJP and AIADMK government is against people's thought and pass a law against them. They use corona pandemic and passed the law in a hurry burry way... They don't care for people and only support and encourage corporate and give many subsidies to them. India is in an agitation mode particularly in Delhi," he said. (ANI)

