'Deeply honoured' at being awarded Legion of Merit by US president: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government and other stakeholders for further strengthening the India-US ties as he said he was deeply honoured at being awarded the Legion of Merit by American President Donald Trump.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government and other stakeholders for further strengthening the India-US ties as he said he was deeply honoured at being awarded the Legion of Merit by American President Donald Trump. The award recognises the efforts of the people of India and the US to improve bilateral ties, Modi said in a series of tweets, asserting that this was reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about their strategic partnership.
The 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities, he said, adding that the India-US relationship can ''leverage the vast potential of our people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity''. Modi said, ''I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership.'' Trump conferred the Legion of Merit, one of the highest military honours of the US, on Modi for his leadership in elevating bilateral strategic partnership and accelerating emergence of India as a global power.
India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien, at the White House on Monday..
