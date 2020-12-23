Left Menu
Cong protests in Gorakhpur against farm laws

The Congress workers, led by Gorakhpur district president Nirmala Paswan and city chief Ashutosh Tiwari, surrounded the house of BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.A heavy police force reached Agarwals house and tried to pacify the protesters, but Paswan was adamant to hand over to the legislator the memorandum that was addressed to the governor.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:14 IST
Cong protests in Gorakhpur against farm laws

Congress workers protested here on Wednesday against the three contentious farm laws by clapping and clanging of pots and pans. The Congress workers, led by Gorakhpur district president Nirmala Paswan and city chief Ashutosh Tiwari, surrounded the house of BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.

A heavy police force reached Agarwal's house and tried to pacify the protesters, but Paswan was adamant to hand over to the legislator the memorandum that was addressed to the governor. She handed over the memorandum to the city magistrate after police did not allow them to move further.

''We were protesting in a peaceful manner against the farm laws. The government should consider the demands of farmers and withdraw the laws,'' Paswan said. Tiwari accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of trying to suppress the voice of farmers.

''On the occasion of former PM and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, the government should withdraw the farm laws,'' he said. City magistrate Abhinav Ranjan Srivastava said the memorandum would be sent to the governor, adding that strict action would be taken against those who have violated law and order. PTI CORR NAV HMB

