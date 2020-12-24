Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 06:09 IST
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

President Donald Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law

The actions on Wednesday bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations

On Tuesday, he pardoned two people who were convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, former members of Congress who were early supporters and former government contractors convicted in the killings of Iraqi civilians.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Tennessee emerged alongside California on Wednesday as an epicenter of the latest COVID-19 surge even while more than 1 million Americans have been vaccinated as U.S. political leaders sought to guard against a highly contagious coronavirus...

MMG declares force majeure on some contracts as protests disrupt copper mine

MMG Ltd said on Thursday that transport had been temporarily disrupted due to road blocks by local residents near its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, forcing it to declare force majeure on some supply contracts.Production at the site was co...

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

TAWAL, a leading Saudi ICT infrastructure company, has partnered with Nokia to expand and deploy the 5G network across its infrastructure in the western and southern parts of the country, the latter said on Wednesday.The collaboration is in...

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson Johnsons Janssen to import coronavirus vaccines to cover up to 16 million people, as it grapples with the third wave of infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020