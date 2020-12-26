If BJP confident about victory in Assam, why do they need Congress MLAs in Assam? Sushmita Dev
In a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah who is on his three-day visit to the Northeast where several opposition MLAs are likely to join BJP, senior Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Saturday questioned why the BJP needed Congress MLAs if they were confident about their victory in Assam?ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:38 IST
By Archana Prasad In a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah who is on his three-day visit to the Northeast where several opposition MLAs are likely to join BJP, senior Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Saturday questioned why the BJP needed Congress MLAs if they were confident about their victory in Assam?
"You are so confident about your victory in Assam, then why do you need Congress MLAs to join your party BJP. I can't say who is joining and who is not joining but they are saying they are going get 100 seats in Assam," Sushmita Dev told ANI on being asked about Shah's visit to Assam and Manipur. "Your entire campaign is against Congress but when it comes to elections you need the people who are in Congress to help you in winning the elections, which means that Congress is in a very good position otherwise why would you take the sitting MLAs of Congress," she added.
Dev, national spokesperson of Congress said that Home Minister Amit Shah "should concentrate on a number of problems which are now prevalent in Northeast since North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) between BJP and the non-congress party came into existence. Assam is having disputes over the border with Mizoram he should concentrate on that." Shah,who is on a three-day visit to Northeast reached Guwahati on Saturday morning. He was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Adityanath condemns attack on BJP convoy in WB, says attack reflects poor condition of law-order in state
Appeasement politics more important to INC than Hindu sentiment: BJP after opposition protests anti-cow slaughter bill
BJP leaders bring security to West Bengal who can't protect them from staged attacks, says Mahua Moitra
MHA summons West Bengal chief secretary, DGP on December 14, day after attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy.
Law and order in West Bengal worsening every passing day: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar in backdrop on attack on BJP chief J P Nadda.