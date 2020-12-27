Punjab CM, SAD attack BJP for calling agitating farmers 'urban Naxals'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Sunday over the malicious and derogatory terms allegedly used by its senior leaders against protesting farmers. Singh asked the saffron party to stop maligning the farmers and their genuine fight for justice by using offensive terms such as ''urban Naxals, Khalistanis, hooligans'' etc.

''If the BJP cannot distinguish between anguished citizens fighting for their survival and terrorists, militants and hooligans, it should give up all pretence of being a people's party. ''A party which treats citizens exercising their democratic right to protest as Naxals and terrorists has lost all right to rule over those citizens,'' the chief minister said in a statement here.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) too condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly terming Punjab's farmers as ''urban Naxals''. Singh hit out at BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh over his alleged description of Punjab's farmers as ''urban Naxals''.

He said with these remarks, the BJP leadership has hit a new low in its desperation to promote its political agenda. The Congress leader pointed out that the protests by farmers, who have been demanding the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws, are taking place not just in Punjab, but also in BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

''Do the farmers protesting at all these places look like Naxals to you? And does that mean law and order has collapsed everywhere?'' he asked Chugh. ''What is being seen in all these states, as well as at Delhi borders, is the sorry fallout of the BJP-led central government's failed policy on agriculture and its mishandling of the situation triggered by the farmers' protest,'' the chief minister said.

In a tweet, he said, ''The statement given by senior@BJP4India leadership in today's newspapers calling the farmers urban naxals is downright foolish & petty. Do they think that the farm law distress is limited to only Delhi?'' ''Any mishandling of this issue takes place in Delhi, either through misdirected action or bad policy, then don't blame@ PunjabPoliceInd or @PunjabGovt India for the aftermath it may lead to. Our police is doing a commendable job. We have always stood for peace & peaceful protests,'' Singh said in another tweet. Instead of heeding to the farmers' pleas and responding to their concerns, the BJP is busy trying to demean them and stifle their voice, he alleged.

''It is reprehensible that the Punjab BJP unit has fallen so low that it is calling Punjab farmers urban Naxals. This insult is intolerable and I advise the BJP's Punjab unit to take back this slur inflicted on the 'annadaata' immediately and apologise for the same,'' senior SAD leader and the party's Kisan Wing president, Sikandar Singh Maluka, said in a statement here. He said the Punjab BJP should not try to label hard-working farmers of the state simply because they had protested against the anti-farmer statements of its leaders.

Pointing out that various farmer leaders themselves had appealed to the agitating farmers not to disconnect the electricity to mobile towers, the chief minister said this clearly shows that what is being witnessed on the ground at some places ''is a spontaneous manifestation of the wrath of farmers, who see a dark future ahead as a result of the new farm laws''. He said farmers' unions have clearly stated that they do not want farmers to indulge in such acts.

The chief minister said the farmer leaders themselves believe and have been stressing that it is imperative for the success of their movement to ensure that it remains peaceful. ''Is that the language of Naxals as Chugh is alleging?'' he asked, describing the BJP leader's remarks as a ''shameless reflection of his own cheap and vicious mentality''.

Singh also took a dig at Chugh's plea to the Union home ministry ''to keep an eye on such developments in Punjab'', saying ''it would have been better for the state if the BJP leader had sought the Centre's support in keeping an eye on the fresh spurt in terrorist movement as well as smuggling of weapons in Punjab''. On Saturday, Chugh took exception to the alleged forceful disruption of telecom services by the protesting farmers in Punjab and said the Congress government has failed to maintain law and order in the state.

He also said ''urban Naxal forces seem to be having a field day in Punjab''. PTI SUN VSD RC.