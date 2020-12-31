Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump makes 2nd request to Supreme Court over Wisconsin loss

Trumps campaign on Tuesday asked the high court to take on his lawsuit brought in state court that sought to toss out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots cast in Wisconsins two largest liberal counties.

PTI | Madison | Updated: 31-12-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 09:52 IST
Trump makes 2nd request to Supreme Court over Wisconsin loss

President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the US Supreme Court to overturn his election loss in Wisconsin, his second appeal in as many days to the high court over the result in the key battleground state. Trump's newest appeal is over the loss of a lawsuit he filed in federal court seeking to void the state's election and have the Republican-controlled Legislature appoint electors to cast the state's 10 electoral votes.

The lawsuit was rejected first by a federal judge whom Trump had appointed and then by the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, adding to dozens of defeats for Trump in electoral challenges around the US. Trump's campaign on Tuesday asked the high court to take on his lawsuit brought in state court that sought to toss out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots cast in Wisconsin's two largest liberal counties. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected that lawsuit 4-3 earlier in December.

Trump lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM recovering from COVID, will be discharged soon: AIIMS

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who was admitted to Delhis AIIMS hospital for treatment is showing improvement in health and will be discharged soon, said the hospital authorities on Wednesday. As per his physician Dr NS Bi...

'100 per cent sure' Imran Khan behind my arrest, says PML-N leader Khawaja Asif

A day after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif was arrested, the former defence minister of Pakistan on Wednesday said that he is 100 per cent sure that Prime Minister Imran Khan is behind his arrest, adding tha...

INSTANT VIEW 2-China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

China approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm on Thursday, making it the countrys first approved shot for general public use, as it braces for increased transmission risks over wi...

Issues of stubble burning, safeguarding power subsidies sorted, say farmer leaders

A consensus was reached on stubble burning and safeguarding power subsidies, two of the four issues that were on the agenda for talks between protesting farmers and central ministers on Wednesday. Speaking to media, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020