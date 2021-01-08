U.S. House Democrats to have conference call at noon (1700 GMT)Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:50 IST
The Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives will have a conference call at noon (1700 GMT) Friday, a Democratic aide said.
He said the topic was "general business," but congressional Democrats have been weighing impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time.
