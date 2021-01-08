Left Menu
"Police stations, govt offices in Karnataka functioning like ruling BJP's offices"

We are thinking aboutorganizing protests at those police stations or in thoseconstituencies.We will plan and do it. We will not sit in rooms..we willgo on the streets and agitate.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:39 IST
The Congress in Karnataka onFriday alleged that police stations and government offices atseveral places in the state were functioning like ruling BJP'soffices and party workers were being intimidated andthreatened to stage protests.

The party's state president D K Shivakumar, whilelevelling this charge, said efforts were on to strengthen theCongress and the party's aim was not only to outperform BJP inthe coming taluk and zilla panchayat polls, but remove it frompower.

''Various police stations and government offices have beenconverted into BJP offices.

Police officers like circle or Sub-Inspectors arethreatening our workers with cases if they don't go to BJP,''he told reporters at a state Congress ''Sankalpa' conventionhere.

Shivakumar claimed that many block presidents hadinformed the party of this and it had been taken note of.

''We have made a list of it. We are thinking aboutorganizing protests at those police stations or in thoseconstituencies.

We will plan and do it. We will not sit in rooms..we willgo on the streets and agitate. It will be to give strength toour workers and send a message to authorities,'' he added.

The division level Sankalpa conventions are aimed atstrengthening the Congress at the grassroot level and chalkout political strategies, including creating awareness on the'failures' of BJP-led state and central governments.

''There are taluk and zilla panchayat polls also incertain municipalities ...not just winning these polls, ourchallenge, our vow and resolve is to remove the BJP governmentfrom the state and the country.'' Noting that his aim was to convert Congress, which is amass based party, to a cadre based party, the KPCC chief saidthe process was on to appoint and train booth level agents.

''We have also asked the local leadership for newpanchayat and ward level committees to be formed and informthe party about it.

We will have a ''digital youth'' (to manage social media,databases) in every booth, involve women and youth in a bigway at the grassroot level of the party organization,'' headded.

Shivakumar said the Congress would come out with a listof ''anti-people'' moves and ''corruption'', among other things,against the BJP government.

To a question about the Karnataka High Court dismissingthe Chief Minister petition, seeking quashing of the FIR inconnection with an illegal denotification case, he said''...Yediyurappa should take moral responsibility, Delhileadership of that party seems to be encouraging...'' The court had on January 6 dismissed Chief Minister B SYediyurappa's petition and directed the Lok Ayukta to continuethe probe in the matter.

