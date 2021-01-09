Left Menu
Punjab CM is acting like BJP agent: AAP leader Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha here on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of acting like a BJP agent and advised him to officially join the saffron party. Amarinder Singh, who is the Punjab CM, is acting like a BJP agent, Chadha alleged.

Chadha further alleged that the Punjab CM was “helpless” and “bound to appease” the Centre to “save” his son who is facing the ED investigation. Image Credit: ANI

AAP leader Raghav Chadha here on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of acting like a "BJP agent" and advised him to "officially join" the saffron party. Chadha further alleged that the Punjab CM was "helpless" and "bound to appease" the Centre to "save" his son who is facing the ED investigation. Amarinder Singh, who is the Punjab CM, is "acting like a BJP agent", Chadha alleged.

"My unsolicited advice to the CM is that you should formally join the BJP. My advice to you is please join the BJP officially. Then all cases against your relatives being probed by the ED, the CBI or corruption matters will be buried," said Chadha while addressing the media. "And then you can also work openly for the BJP," he added. The AAP leader further claimed that the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, which was part of the high-powered committee formed by the Centre on its three contentious farm ordinances earlier, had given its approval. He criticised the CM for approaching the president to seek scrapping of the farm laws instead of PM Narendra Modi. Chadha alleged that the CM did not come out of his residence to stand with farmers when they were facing water cannons and teargas shells on their way to Delhi. The CM had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah but did not bother to travel a few extra kilometres to meet the agitating farmers, he said. Chadha said now the Congress-led dispensation has opposed the decision of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which had said that the apex gurdwara body would not invite the PM for the upcoming 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur. "Captain Sahib, his ministers and party are opposing the SGPC decision and are saying Modi should be invited," alleged Chadha. "It proves that to save his son, Captain Sahib is behaving like an agent of BJP," alleged Chadha. Chadha claimed that his party is providing legal assistance to the aggrieved farmers, who are moving courts against some BJP leaders for their alleged defamatory remarks against them.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

