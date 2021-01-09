Left Menu
Unfortunate Akhilesh Yadav feeling pain over bulldozers used agianst land mafia: Sidharth Nath Singh

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday said that it is unfortunate that Akhilesh Yadav is feeling the pain of land mafias when the state government is razing down their illegal structures.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 19:54 IST
Unfortunate Akhilesh Yadav feeling pain over bulldozers used agianst land mafia: Sidharth Nath Singh
Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh speaking to ANI in Noida on Saturday [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday said that it is unfortunate that Akhilesh Yadav is feeling the pain of land mafias when the state government is razing down their illegal structures. "Akhilesh Yadav's statement is unfortunate as he has earlier remained chief minister. Why is he feeling the pain of land mafias when bulldozers are being used against them? The seed which Bua (Mayawati) had sown and Akhilesh tended to is being removed by the Yogi government. The common people are happy but why is Akhilesh ji unhappy?" Singh told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using bulldozers to raze down properties belonging to the opposition and that he will use bulldozers against BJP when he will come to power. "The women are safe in Uttar Pradesh. This is the same police which was there under the previous administration but there was "jungle raj" when Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister. When a case is registered, police take action and their work is being commended all over the state. Akhilesh ji is wearing the glasses of opposition.

Law has taken its course in the Badayun gangrape case. Akhilesh ji has forgotten that his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had said on rapes that "boys are boys, they may commit mistakes". The incident was unfortunate and should not have happened. An impartial investigation has been conducted in this case and action has been taken. The guilty are in jail and the law is taking its course.

On farmers' protests, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that the farm laws are in the interest of the farmers. This is the second stage of the green revolution. The farmers will be benefitted from these laws, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

