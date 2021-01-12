PM Modi pays tributes to Vivekananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideals. In a tweet, Modi shared a link to his app (Namo) which lets people share Vivekananda's thoughts. ''Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. This Vivekananda Jayanti, there's a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide!'' he said. A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas. Modi has cited Vivekananda as a key influence on him. He had recently installed a statue of him in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)