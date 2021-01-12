Left Menu
PM Modi pays tributes to Vivekananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideals. In a tweet, Modi shared a link to his app Namo which lets people share Vivekanandas thoughts. Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:35 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Vivekananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideals. In a tweet, Modi shared a link to his app (Namo) which lets people share Vivekananda's thoughts. ''Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. This Vivekananda Jayanti, there's a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide!'' he said. A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas. Modi has cited Vivekananda as a key influence on him. He had recently installed a statue of him in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

