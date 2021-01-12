Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi hits out at dynastic politics

Describing dynastic politics as the biggest enemy of democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it has to be rooted out completely and asserted that the fortune of those who have been winning elections on the basis of surnames are now dwindling.Addressing the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival through video conference, Modi exhorted young people to join politics and said the poison of dynastic politics will continue to weaken democracy unless they enter it.The biggest enemy of democracy still exists and that is dynastic politics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:51 IST
PM Modi hits out at dynastic politics
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Describing dynastic politics as the ''biggest enemy of democracy'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it has to be rooted out completely and asserted that the fortune of those who have been winning elections on the basis of surnames are now dwindling.

Addressing the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival through video conference, Modi exhorted young people to join politics and said the ''poison of dynastic politics'' will continue to weaken democracy unless they enter it.

''The biggest enemy of democracy still exists and that is dynastic politics. Dynastic politics is such a challenge before the country and it has to be rooted out,'' Modi said.

''It is true that (in politics) the fortunes of those who have been winning elections on the basis of surnames are dwindling. But in politics, this disease of dynastic politics is not completely finished. There are still people whose politics is aimed at saving their family,'' he said in an apparent swipe at several opposition parties, including the Congress.

It is never ''nation first'' for those practising dynastic politics and it is all about ''me and my family'' for them, he said.

''Like all sectors, politics also needs youth. Their thinking, energy, enthusiasm is needed by the politics in the country. Earlier there was the sentiment that if any youth used to turn toward politics, then their family used to say that the youth is going astray,'' Modi said.

Noting that people used to say everything can change but not politics, Modi said today the people of the country have become so aware that they stand with honest people and give them a chance.

The people stand resolutely with people who come in politics with honesty and are committed to welfare, he noted.

''The awareness that has come in the country has created pressure, those whose legacy was corruption, their corruption has become a burden on them. This is the power of the awareness of the common citizen,'' Modi said.

Three national winners of the festival also expressed their views during the event in the central hall of Parliament.

In his address, Modi also paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda, whose birth anniversary fell on Tuesday, and said his ideals have inspired people, including during the freedom struggle, of every generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Eight startups selected for Flipkart Leap accelerator program

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the finalists of its first-ever startup accelerator program called Flipkart Leap. Launched in August 2020, the program aims to nurture promising startups so that they can contribute to Indias growing entreprene...

Stick to COVID rules or tighter restrictions could come in, UK minister says

The British public must stick to tough rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or the government could bring in even stricter measures, the policing minister said on Tuesday.If were going to get through this in good shape, and hopefully mak...

Rahul Gandhi accuses the Govt of misleading farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Central Government saying that it is trying to mislead the protesting farmers by distracting them with unnecessary talks.Gandhi tweeted, Every attempt of the Government to mislead the S...

Time and momentum on China's side as world faces unprecedented turbulence, says Xi

Time and momentum are on Chinas side as the world faces an unprecedented turbulent time, President Xi Jinping has said, outlining his vision for the ruling Communist Party for the next 30 years to achieve great rejuvenation of Chinese natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021