U.S. Senate will not convene this week amid Trump impeachment -McConnell spokesman

U.S. Senate will not convene this week amid Trump impeachment -McConnell spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:37 IST
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not use emergency powers to immediately reconvene the chamber this week as the House moves forward with its vote on President Donald Trump's impeachment, his spokesman said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.
The House is expected to vote Wednesday on impeaching Trump following last week's riot in the U.S. Capitol, and House Democratic leaders have said they could send it to the Senate as soon as this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Senate
- House
- Mitch McConnell
- Donald Trump
- U.S.
- Democratic
- Trump
- U.S. Senate
ALSO READ
U.S. military to vaccinate South Korean troops in joint command
Former U.S. spy Pollard arrives in Israel, newspaper says
U.S. may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl
U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19
U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19 - TV station