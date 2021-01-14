Govt wants to do politics on farmers' protest, paint it as anti-national: Shiv Sena

Days after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new farm laws, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the Central government does not want to just end the protest on the contentious acts, but also wants to do politics by painting it as "anti-national". The editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' also said that the farmers are adamant about continuing their protest despite the Supreme Court ruling.

"Now it will be said on behalf of the government that these farmers do not even listen to the Supreme Court. The question is not about the dignity of the Supreme Court, but about the agricultural policy of the country. Farmers are demanding that farm laws be repealed. The decision has to be taken by the government," it said. "Agitating farmers are being defamed by labelling them as Khalistani supporters. If Khalistan supporters have entered this movement, then this is also a failure of the government. The government does not want to end the protest but wants to do politics by painting it as anti-national," read the editorial.

Shiv Sena said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should welcome the courage and stubbornness of this protest and the farmers. "Farmers should be respected by repealing farm laws. Modi will become bigger than he is today," it said. The editorial underlined that the ongoing discussions between farmer organisations and the government have been unsuccessful at every stage.

"The government is putting the Supreme Court in front to end the farmers' protest. Once the farmers return home from the Singhu border, the government will remove the moratorium on the agricultural law and block the farmers. Farmer organisations are in the mood to do or die. The government wants to keep agitating farmers involved in discussions. The farmers have thwarted them," it said. "If the decision of the Supreme Court is not accepted by millions of farmers, then will you say that lakhs of farmers are traitors?" the editorial questioned.

It further said that the four-member Supreme Court-mandated committee for talks with farmers has members who have supported the farm laws, and termed this as the reason behind farmers rejecting it. The party claimed that the farmers' movement is now going to be more effective. "On January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, farmers will take out a large tractor rally and attempt to enter Delhi... So far, 40-75 farmers have sacrificed their lives in the movement," it added. (ANI)

