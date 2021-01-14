Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt wants to do politics on farmers' protest, paint it as anti-national: Shiv Sena

Days after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new farm laws, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the Central government does not want to just end the protest on the contentious acts, but also wants to do politics by painting it as "anti-national".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 11:14 IST
Govt wants to do politics on farmers' protest, paint it as anti-national: Shiv Sena
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Days after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new farm laws, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the Central government does not want to just end the protest on the contentious acts, but also wants to do politics by painting it as "anti-national". The editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' also said that the farmers are adamant about continuing their protest despite the Supreme Court ruling.

"Now it will be said on behalf of the government that these farmers do not even listen to the Supreme Court. The question is not about the dignity of the Supreme Court, but about the agricultural policy of the country. Farmers are demanding that farm laws be repealed. The decision has to be taken by the government," it said. "Agitating farmers are being defamed by labelling them as Khalistani supporters. If Khalistan supporters have entered this movement, then this is also a failure of the government. The government does not want to end the protest but wants to do politics by painting it as anti-national," read the editorial.

Shiv Sena said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should welcome the courage and stubbornness of this protest and the farmers. "Farmers should be respected by repealing farm laws. Modi will become bigger than he is today," it said. The editorial underlined that the ongoing discussions between farmer organisations and the government have been unsuccessful at every stage.

"The government is putting the Supreme Court in front to end the farmers' protest. Once the farmers return home from the Singhu border, the government will remove the moratorium on the agricultural law and block the farmers. Farmer organisations are in the mood to do or die. The government wants to keep agitating farmers involved in discussions. The farmers have thwarted them," it said. "If the decision of the Supreme Court is not accepted by millions of farmers, then will you say that lakhs of farmers are traitors?" the editorial questioned.

It further said that the four-member Supreme Court-mandated committee for talks with farmers has members who have supported the farm laws, and termed this as the reason behind farmers rejecting it. The party claimed that the farmers' movement is now going to be more effective. "On January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, farmers will take out a large tractor rally and attempt to enter Delhi... So far, 40-75 farmers have sacrificed their lives in the movement," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit

Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kong activists try to flee the city, media reported.The fresh wave of arrests comes a week after 55 activists were apprehended in the largest move ...

Gujarat cadre IAS officer to join BJP in UP after taking VRS

Gujarat cadre IAS officer A.K Sharma, who recently took voluntary retirement from service, will be joining the BJP here soon, a party spokesperson said on Thursday. The 1988 batch officer from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh is considered clo...

Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable

The city police has told the Delhi High Court that a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendm...

Effects of head trauma from intimate partner violence largely unrecognised

While there is an abundant amount of research about traumatic brain injuries in athletes and those serving in the military, the same data is scarce when it comes to concussions and head and neck injuries sustained due to intimate partner vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021