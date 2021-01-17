Puducherry BJP MLA K G Shankar no more

(EDS: Adding details of Lt Governor's condolence message) Puducherry, Jan 17 (PTI): BJP's Puducherry unit treasurerand MLA K G Shankar died of cardiac arrest at his residenceearly Sunday, his family said.

The 70-year-old leader, a nominated MLA of the UnionTerritory Assembly, is survived by wife, a son and adaughter.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister VNarayanasamy, Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, state BJPpresident V Saminathan and Assembly Secretary R Munusamy wereamong those who paid their last respects to the departedleader.

Bedi placed a wreath on the body of Shankar and conveyedher condolences to the bereaved family.

Narayanasamy also consoled the family members of the BJPleader.

Shankar was one of the three legislators nominated bythe Union Home Ministry to the Assembly and all of them weresworn in at Raj Nivas on July 5, 2017 by the LtGovernor.

In her condolence message, Bedi said Shankar was amodest person and a disciplined soldier of the party.

She said by his affable nature, principled stand anddown-to-earth personality, Shankar was able to reach out tothe people at the grassroots-level.

She said she prayed that the soul of the departed memberrests in peace.

