Puducherry assembly passes resolution against farm laws; CM Narayanasamy tears up copies of acts

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:52 IST
The Puducherry Assembly onMonday adopted a resolution demanding repeal of the centralfarm laws after it witnessed high drama with Chief Minister VNarayanasamy tearing copies of the contentious acts againstwhich farmers are protesting near Delhi.

A special one-day session of the union territory assemblyalso passed another resolution reiterating its demand for fullstatehood, the tenth time it resorted to the measure since1987.

All three members of DMK, the ruling Congress' ally, wereconspicuous by their absence while the entire opposition --All India NR Congress, AIADMK and BJP boycotted theproceedings as the two resolutions were adopted by a voicevote.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly, oppositionleaders claimed the strength of the Congress in the 30-memberHouse has come down to 14 after one of its legislators NDhanavelou was disqualified for alleged anti-party activities.

They also said the relations between Congress and DMK hadstrained and hence the government should prove its majority.

Puducherry is the latest to adopt an assembly resolutionagainst the farm laws. Earlier, non-BJP ruled states includingKerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi have passed resolutionsrejecting the laws.

The opposition parties have maintained that the lawswould affect the farmers and lead to dismantling of theminimum support system, a claim rejected by the Centre.

After criticising the farm laws in his reply to thedebate on the resolution, Narayanasamy suddenly tore up copiesof the acts, passed by Parliament and given assent by thePresident, disregarding an appeal by Speaker V P Sivakolundhuagainst the step.

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of bringing thelegislations to ''strike at the welfare of farmers'', he saidthe laws should be rescinded unconditionally.

The resolution against farm laws, moved by AgricultureMinister R Kamalakannan, alleged that these would benefit onlythe corporates and would drive out farmers from agriculture.

''Hence, we demand that the three laws be repealed. Anylaw of the government should be implemented only inconsultation with the farmers. Also, minimum support priceshould be fixed for all crops and it should be ensured thatthe farmers get the price,'' it said.

The resolution demanding full statehood, moved byNarayanasamy, said in a democracy the elected representativeswho were answerable to the people should have the fullauthority to govern.

In a democracy, an elected government alone should havethe powers to formulate and implement schemes for the welfareof the people, he said.

In a veiled attack on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi whom theCongress government has been accusing of impeding its welfareschemes, the resolution said it was dangerous for democracyand the federal set up when those appointed by the Centre seekto directly govern overlooking the elected representatives.

It also said Puducherry was once getting 80 per cent ofits annual budget by way of grant from the Centre, but it hasgradually come down to 20 per cent now, following which the UTwas facing acute financial problems.

''Only if full statehood was granted, welfare anddevelopment schemes can be implemented effectively,'' he said.

It noted that similar resolutions had been adopted by theassembly on nine occasions since 1987. The previous resolutionwas passed on July 19, 2018.

Only the Congress members and lone independent memberfrom Mahe N.Ramachandran were present in the House on Mondaywhen the resolutions were tabled and passed.

Assembly elections are likely in the UT in April-May.

