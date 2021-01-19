Left Menu
Gujarat: Truck crushes 15 workers from Rajasthan to death

PTI | Surat | Updated: 19-01-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 10:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen migrant labourers from Rajasthan sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat's Surat districtdied on Tuesday after a truck ran over them, police said.

The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60km from Surat, police said. The truck driver, who apparentlylost control over the vehicle after hitting a sugarcane ladentractor, has been detained.

The truck ran over the migrant construction workers on the Kim-Mandvi road shortly after midnight, Surat SP Usha Rada said.

The truck driver lost control over his vehicle afterdashing against the tractor and veered off the road onto thepavement where the workers were sleeping, she said.

''The truck was on its way to Mandvi from Kim. Thedriver lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcanehanging out of the tractor trolley coming from the opposite direction.

''The truck's front window pane shattered on impact, which blocked the driver's vision. The truck then veered off the road and crashed into the sleeping labourers,'' she said.

Three workers injured in the tragedy are being treated in a nearby hospital, the police official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ex-gratiaof Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fundwould be given to the next of kin of each person killed in theaccident and Rs 50,000 would be given to each injured.

''The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest,'' the PMO tweeted, quoting Modi.

