Centre stubborn over farm laws: Pilot

You cannot run Parliament and democracy like this, the Congress leader said.Pilot said the government should listen to the problems of the farmers and take necessary action. He said farmers are being dubbed as terrorists and naxalites, which is an insult to them.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:58 IST
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the farm laws, accusing it of being stubborn and not ready to listen to anyone.

Our MPs are protesting over the laws for the past several weeks but the government is not ready to listen anyone and hold meaningful discussions, Pilot alleged, adding that the Centre is ''backing out from its stubborn attitude''. He said the laws were enacted “forcibly” in haste. You cannot run Parliament and democracy like this, the Congress leader said.

Pilot said the government should listen to the problems of the farmers and take necessary action. He said farmers are being dubbed as terrorists and naxalites, which is an insult to them. The Centre should tell if it supports such statements, he said.

Replying to a question on political appointments in the state, Pilot said those who worked for the party will get a chance.

