Brazil lacks timeline on when coronavirus vaccines will arrive from India and China

Brazil lacks timeline on when coronavirus vaccines will arrive from India and ChinaReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 21-01-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 03:21 IST
Brazil's foreign minister, Ernesto Araujo, said on Wednesday he still could not provide a timeline when new coronavirus vaccine doses would arrive from India and China, raising concern in a country that is lagging others in vaccinating its people.
Brazil is waiting for a shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from India and a shipment of Sinovac vaccines from China. Brazil's right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, has repeatedly antagonized China in recent years for political reasons.
