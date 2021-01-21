White House says Biden still committed to ending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands

White House says Biden still committed to ending new oil and gas leasing on federal landsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 06:04 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is still committed to ending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Wednesday, a departure from the administration of former President Donald Trump.
Biden, a Democrat, has said he would halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters, but he has not laid out a method or timeline for realizing that goal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
