Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says Trump wrote a 'very generous' letter before departing WH, plans to talk to him

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:15 IST
Biden says Trump wrote a 'very generous' letter before departing WH, plans to talk to him

US President Joe Biden has said his predecessor Donald Trump has left him a ''very generous'' letter in the Oval Office before departing the White House.

It is customary for outgoing presidents to write their successors a letter and leave it for them on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

However, given that the former president broke several of the past traditions, including by opting to skip Biden's inauguration ceremony and never formally congratulated him on his election win, it was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors.

''The President wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous,'' Biden told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday.

The president said he plans to talk to Trump.

In her maiden news briefing on Wednesday night, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that she was with Biden when he was reading the letter in the Oval Office right before he signed the executive actions.

However, she declined to offer more details on the letter, saying, it ''was private, as he (Biden) said to you all''.

''It was both generous and gracious, and it was just a reflection of him not planning to release the letter unilaterally, but I wouldn't take it as an indication of a pending call with the former president,'' Psaki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Impey set to leave role as New Zealand Rugby chairman

New Zealand Rugby NZR Chairman Brent Impey said on Thursday he will leave the role in the coming months. Impey, who has been in the role since 2014, stepped down from a similar position at SANZAAR at the end of 2020 to make way for an indep...

Standing Committee on Defence evaluates security preparedness in Arabian Sea

A sixteen-member Standing Committee on Defence SCOD headed by Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Jual Oram visited Goa Naval Area on Tuesday to evaluate operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including coastal security. The visit of the SCO...

ADB appoints Suzanne Gaboury as DG of Private Sector Operations Department

The Asian Development Bank ADB has appointed Ms Suzanne Gaboury as Director-General of its Private Sector Operations Department. Ms Gaboury assumed office in early January.Before joining ADB, Ms Gaboury was Chief Investment Officer at FinDe...

Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecoms from China

Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021