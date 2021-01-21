Modi to interact with beneficiaries, vaccinators of COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first hand experience of vaccination, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.
The interaction follows Modi's continuous dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive, it added.
Varanasi is Modi's Lok Sabha constituency. He had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.
