Biden to keep Wray as FBI director -law enforcement source

President Joe Biden has asked Christopher Wray to stay on as FBI director, a U.S. law enforcement source told Reuters. Wray has agreed to do so, the source said. Wray was a frequent target of former Republican President Donald Trump over his refusal to back false claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Wray was sworn in on Aug. 2, 2017 to serve a term of no longer than 10 years. CNBC first reported the decision to keep Wray.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked on Wednesday if Biden had confidence in Wray and said she had not spoken to the president about the matter.

