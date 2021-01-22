New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL32 PM-UP-LD-VACCINE PM seeks to dispel fears over Covid vaccine Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought to dispel fears and misconceptions over the efficacy and safety of Covid vaccines in an interaction with health workers in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

DES22 UP-POLICE-MIRZAPUR UP Police team in Mumbai to probe case against 'Mirzapur' makers Mirzapur (UP): A local police team is in Mumbai after the registration of a case against makers of web series “Mirzapur” for allegedly outraging religious sentiments and provoking the breach of peace, a senior official said on Friday.

DES20 UP-GIRL-2NDLD MURDER 15-year-old girl, nephew killed in UP's Chitrakoot; rape suspected Chitrakoot (UP): A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew killed in a village here, police said on Friday.

DES17 UP-NADDA Unlike other political parties, BJP has 'neta', 'niyat' to take it forward: Nadda Lucknow: BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the party has a leader and intention to take it forward unlike other political parties, which he accused of being dynastic.

DES7 UP-VIRUS-MINISTER UP minister Gulab Devi tests positive for COVID-19 Sambhal (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself at home.

DES9 NCR-BOMB-SCARE Bomb scare in Noida, second incident ahead of R-Day Noida (UP): Panic gripped a busy Noida neighbourhood on Friday morning as heavy security was deployed in the area, which was cordoned off following an alert that a bomb-like device was found on a road, according to officials.

DES14 RJ-IT-SEARCH Unaccounted transactions of 3 Jaipur firms totalling over Rs 1,400 Cr unearthed: IT dept Jaipur: Unaccounted and unrecorded transactions involving a total amount of over Rs 1,400 crore have been unearthed in a search operation conducted against three Jaipur-based firms, an Income Tax department spokesperson said on Friday.

