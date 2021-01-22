PM Modi pays tribute on eve of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Jayanti

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the eve of his Jayanti tomorrow.

In a series of tweets, Shri Modi said "Tomorrow, India will mark #ParakramDivas, the Jayanti of the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Among the various programmes being organised across the nation, one special programme is being held at Haripura in Gujarat. Do join the programme, which begins at 1 PM.

Haripura has a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was at the historic Haripura Session of 1938 that Netaji Bose took up the Presidentship of the Congress Party. Tomorrow's programme at Haripura will be a tribute to Netaji Bose's contribution to our nation.

On the eve of Netaji Bose's Jayanti, my mind goes back to 23rd January 2009- the day we launched e-Gram Vishwagram Project from Haripura. This initiative revolutionised Gujarat's IT infrastructure and took the fruits of technology to the poor, in the remotest parts of the state.

I can never forget the affection of the people of Haripura, who took me through an elaborate procession on the same road as Netaji Bose was taken, in 1938. His procession included a decorated chariot drawn by 51 bullocks. I also visited the place where Netaji stayed in Haripura.

May the thoughts and ideas of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of…a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come."

