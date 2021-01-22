Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article Monday

Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article MondayPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:18 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, launching the start of the former president's trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule Friday. “There will be a trial,” Schumer said.
Trump is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office.
