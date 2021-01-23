Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi hits campaign trail in TN, targets PM Modi

Launching his partyscampaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Congress partyleader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged Prime MinisterNarendra Modi partnered with big businessmen and was sellingeverything that belonged to the people.Addressing people from an open van here, Gandhitargeted the Prime Minister in his first of the three-daycampaign of western Tamil Nadu.In April or early May state assembly elections are likelyin the state.What does Modi do

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi hits campaign trail in TN, targets PM Modi

Launching his party'scampaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Congress partyleader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged Prime MinisterNarendra Modi partnered with big businessmen and was 'selling'everything that belonged to the people.

Addressing people from an open van here, Gandhitargeted the Prime Minister in his first of the three-daycampaign of western Tamil Nadu.

In April or early May state assembly elections are likelyin the state.

''What does Modi do ? Modi partners with three or fourbig businessmen in this country. They provide him media and heprovides them money,'' he alleged.

''Narendra Modi is one by one selling everything thatbelongs to the people of India and Tamil Nadu.'' The Congress MP said what belonged to the farmers wasnow being taken away by three new farm laws and alleged ryots''are going to be made servants'' of biggest industries.

Attacking BJP, he said his party was involved in a fightagainst a 'particular' ideology that believed that ''only oneculture, one language and one idea should rule India.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ''no respect'' for theculture, language and people of Tamil Nadu, he alleged.

Modi ''thinks that the Tamil people, Tamil language andTamil culture should be subservient to his ideas, hisculture,'' Gandhi claimed.

The Congress leader, who is visiting Tamil Nadu for thesecond time within 10 days, was accorded a rousing receptionby Congress workers at the airport on his arrival from Delhi.

He is set to cover districts including Coimbatore, andErode, in western parts of the state, popularly known as the'Kongu' (Tamil name) region.

He visited Madurai on January 14 to witness bull tamingsport 'Jallikattu.' PTI VGNROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

A group of British doctors have written to Englands chief medical officer to tell him to cut the gap between doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to six weeks from up to 12. Britain is prioritising giving first doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

At the moment, I'm not thinking about it: Hales on England recall

Alex Hales, who has taken the ongoing Big Bash League BBL by storm, isnt thinking about a possible England recall and is instead engrossed in his game which may help him in lifting the trophy for Sydney Thunder. Hales was axed from Englands...

Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemens Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdoms state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.Since...

PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to e-commerce websites to display product MRP, seller details

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to e-commerce websites to prominently display names of manufacturer, country of origin and MRP of products sold on their platforms.The petition, which is likely to come up for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021