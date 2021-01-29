Left Menu

ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:58 IST
Kisan Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar concludes
BKU chief Naresh Taikait during Kisan Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of farmers participated in a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday in support of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)- led protest against the Centre's new farm laws at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. The 'Mahapanchayat' was called by Naresh Tikait, the president of BKU and brother of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait who broke down on Thursday at Ghazipur. The congregation was held at the GIC ground in Muzaffarnagar to decide on the future of the sit-in protest at Ghazipur.

Tikait during his address to the fellow farmers urged them to go to Delhi to protest against the farm laws. "Whoever wants to go to Delhi, from tomorrow you can proceed to go towards the Ghazipur border. We are continuing out agitation against the farm laws," he said.

Naresh Taikait had yesterday asked agitating farmers at the Ghazipur border to end the protest, following the violence on January 26 in several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally. The Mahapanchayat was attended by the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh.

Earlier in the day Jayant Chaudhary who was at Ghazipur border told ANI, "I want these issues to be raised in Parliament. If the Centre goes on the backfoot, it won't show that they are weak. Instead, it'll take forward their leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on this. He needs to gain their trust." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

