Biden says he won't settle for COVID-19 aid package that 'fails to meet the moment' -White House

Biden says he won't settle for COVID-19 aid package that 'fails to meet the moment' -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 07:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden told a group of Republican senators on Monday he hoped his proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package could pass with bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, but he "will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment," the White House said.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had a "substantive and productive discussion" at the White House with the senators and the president told the senators their scaled-down $618 billion COVID-19 aid proposal did not address urgent issues in many areas, the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
