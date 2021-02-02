Left Menu

Biden says he won't settle for COVID-19 aid package that 'fails to meet the moment' -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 07:01 IST
Biden says he won't settle for COVID-19 aid package that 'fails to meet the moment' -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden told a group of Republican senators on Monday he hoped his proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package could pass with bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, but he "will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment," the White House said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had a "substantive and productive discussion" at the White House with the senators and the president told the senators their scaled-down $618 billion COVID-19 aid proposal did not address urgent issues in many areas, the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Southampton complete loan deal for Liverpool's Minamino

Southampton have signed Japan international Takumi Minamino from Premier League champions Liverpool on a loan deal until the end of the season, the south coast club said. The attacking midfielder joined Liverpool in January last year from A...

Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 564 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Monday reported 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 564 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 1,869,708 cases and 159,100 deaths.Mexicos deputy health secretary Hugo L...

Honduran coffee exports fall 18% in January as pandemic hits demand

Honduran coffee exports fell 18 in January, data from the national coffee institute IHCAFE showed on Monday, as pandemic-related closures dented global demand for the commodity. The Central American nation exported 590,481 60-kg bags in Jan...

Bolsonaro allies poised to head Congress after Senate vote

Brazils Congress on Monday chose lawmakers endorsed by President Jair Bolsonaro as speakers of its two chambers, giving the far-right leader a base among center-right politicians with whom he had once vowed never to ally. Senator Rodrigo Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021