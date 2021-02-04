Left Menu

Italy's Draghi starts talks with parties over govt, 5-Star softens stance

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi started consultations on Thursday on forming a new Italian government as the largest party in parliament, the 5-Star Movement, softened its initial hostility to his appointment. However, it was still unclear whether Draghi would secure sufficient parliamentary support after Matteo Salvini's right-wing League said it would not support a government backed by 5-Star.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:24 IST
Italy's Draghi starts talks with parties over govt, 5-Star softens stance

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi started consultations on Thursday on forming a new Italian government as the largest party in parliament, the 5-Star Movement, softened its initial hostility to his appointment.

However, it was still unclear whether Draghi would secure sufficient parliamentary support after Matteo Salvini's right-wing League said it would not support a government backed by 5-Star. With Italy mired in a health and economic crisis, the head of state gave Draghi a mandate on Wednesday to form an administration after the previous coalition government, which included the anti-establishment 5-Star, collapsed in acrimony.

Outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in his first public comments on the political tumult, wished Draghi well and said he hoped the next government would have a political nature and not comprise only unaffiliated technocrats. The words of Conte - himself not a member of any party but close to 5-Star - were seen as a signal that his cabinet allies should consider working with Draghi, one of the most respected institutional figures in both Italy and Europe.

Given its large presence in parliament, the 5-Star could play a crucial role in the coming days. Traditionally opposed to technocrat governments, it was instinctively hostile to Draghi when he was first given the nod. However Luigi Di Maio, the outgoing foreign minister and senior 5-Star politician, urged caution on Thursday.

"In my opinion, the 5-Star Movement has the duty to meet (Draghi), listen and then take a position," he said. "It is precisely in these circumstances that a political force shows itself to be mature in the eyes of the country." MARKETS CHEER

Investors cheered Draghi's sudden arrival on the political scene, hoping that he can spearhead much-delayed reforms to boost growth in a country that has long underperformed its European peers, weighing down the whole euro zone. Italy's borrowing costs dropped on Thursday, with the gap between Italian and German bond yields below 100 basis points for the first time since January.

Draghi is not scheduled to speak to 5-Star until Saturday when he will wrap up his consultations and decide whether he has enough backing to form Italy's 67th government since World War Two. Draghi is a famously reserved figure and has said nothing in public about the possible make-up of his cabinet.

One option would be to rely on the parties that made up the outgoing coalition, including the 5-Star and the centre-left Democratic Party, but he is more likely to seek broad cross-party support, given the huge challenges facing Italy. Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi suggested his centre-right Forza Italia might be ready to help out - a move that could cause a rift within the right-wing opposition bloc.

Praising the decision to appoint Draghi, Berlusconi said in a statement he had "a high institutional profile around whom we can try to build substantial unity". But one of Berlusconi's allies, the far-right Brothers of Italy, has ruled out backing Draghi. And Salvini, whose League is the largest party on the centre-right, made clear he would not support Draghi if the former ECB head also had the backing of 5-Star.

Matteo Renzi, the head of the small Italia Viva party which triggered Conte's downfall by withdrawing from the cabinet, has offered Draghi unconditional support and said on Thursday a new government could take office next week. (Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French PM says no need for new national lockdown for now

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the coronavirus situation in France remained fragile but that for the moment there was no need for a new national lockdown.Castex said the rate of infection had not significantly incre...

WRAPUP 1-UN Security Council calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and voiced concern over the state of emergency, but stopped short of condemning this weeks coup. U.S. Preside...

House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial

House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.The...

Cong received over Rs 139 crore in donations in 2019-20; Sibal gave Rs 3 crore

The Congress received over Rs 139 crore in donations in 2019-20 with senior leader Kapil Sibal being the biggest individual donor among its members by contributing Rs 3 crore to the party fund.The contribution report for 2019-20 of the Cong...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021