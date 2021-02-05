Left Menu

Biden to call for protecting LGBTQ rights globally in memo

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a presidential memorandum on Thursday protecting the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people worldwide, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. “It reflects his deep commitment to these issues both here in the United States and everywhere around the world.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:07 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a presidential memorandum on Thursday protecting the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people worldwide, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"It reflects his deep commitment to these issues both here in the United States and everywhere around the world. The United States will speak out and act on behalf of these rights as we go," Sullivan told reporters at a White House press briefing. While a presidential memorandum is largely symbolic, Biden campaigned on a pledge to pass LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act in the first 100 days of his administration and to make LGBTQ rights a top priority.

His campaign pledge included protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination, ensuring fair treatment in the justice system and advancing LGBTQ rights globally. Biden is expected to make the announcement during a visit to the U.S. State Department on Thursday.

Biden has already issued an executive order that extends existing federal nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQ people. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said Biden "stands by" his pledge to sign the Equality Act in his first 100 days but noted that Congress would need to take action to pass a bill first. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

