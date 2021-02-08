BJD's RS MP gives zero hour notice for mobile connectivity in Naxal-affected areas of Odisha
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prashanta Nanda on Monday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded to provide mobile connectivity in villages and left-wing extremism (LWE) areas in Odisha.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:02 IST
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prashanta Nanda on Monday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded to provide mobile connectivity in villages and left-wing extremism (LWE) areas in Odisha. Zero Hour is the time when MPs can raise issues of urgent public importance.
On Friday, the marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the discussion which was spread over three days. The discussion was one of the longest such debates with high participation of members, said officials.
Eighteen members from BJP, seven of Congress and 25 from other parties had participated in the debate for which nearly 15 hours had been allocated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on Monday. The government and opposition parties had agreed to extend the time for discussion on the motion of thanks to 15 hours. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
