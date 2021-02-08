Left Menu

BJD's RS MP gives zero hour notice for mobile connectivity in Naxal-affected areas of Odisha

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prashanta Nanda on Monday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded to provide mobile connectivity in villages and left-wing extremism (LWE) areas in Odisha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:02 IST
BJD's RS MP gives zero hour notice for mobile connectivity in Naxal-affected areas of Odisha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prashanta Nanda on Monday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded to provide mobile connectivity in villages and left-wing extremism (LWE) areas in Odisha. Zero Hour is the time when MPs can raise issues of urgent public importance.

On Friday, the marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the discussion which was spread over three days. The discussion was one of the longest such debates with high participation of members, said officials.

Eighteen members from BJP, seven of Congress and 25 from other parties had participated in the debate for which nearly 15 hours had been allocated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on Monday. The government and opposition parties had agreed to extend the time for discussion on the motion of thanks to 15 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 186 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 186 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.The new infections took the overall total to 23,557, with fatalities remaining at 79.Also Read Thailand says COVID-19 vaccinations t...

Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnaissance after glacier burst

A team of scientists, flown to Dehradun after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, left for Joshimath area on Monday for surveillance and reconnaissance.The scientists, belonging to the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment SASE of the Defenc...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,535 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,535 to 2,288,545, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday.The reported death toll rose by 158 to 61,675, the tally showed....

Congress' Revanth Reddy starts padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad in support of protesting farmers

Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Sunday started a padayatra foot march from Achampet in Telanganas Nagarkurnool district to Hyderabad in support of the protesting farmers.Speaking at a public meeting he urged the people to participate in the Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021