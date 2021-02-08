Left Menu

Netanyahu appears in court for resumption of corruption trial

At that session, he delivered a speech in the corridor, flanked by cabinet ministers from his right-wing Likud party, denouncing his prosecution as a political witch hunt. Before Monday's session, at which Netanyahu will be asked to respond formally to the charges against him, the Israeli leader issued a public appeal to supporters not to come to the court building, citing health precautions in the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:45 IST
Netanyahu appears in court for resumption of corruption trial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to court on Monday to answer corruption charges at the resumption of his trial some six weeks before Israeli voters again pass judgment on his leadership. He made no immediate statement to reporters in a heavily-guarded Jerusalem court building as he huddled with his lawyers, wearing a face mask, waiting for the session to begin.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in long-running cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable coverage. He has denied any wrongdoing. He last came to court in May at the start of a trial subsequently delayed by coronavirus lockdowns. At that session, he delivered a speech in the corridor, flanked by cabinet ministers from his right-wing Likud party, denouncing his prosecution as a political witch hunt.

Before Monday's session, at which Netanyahu will be asked to respond formally to the charges against him, the Israeli leader issued a public appeal to supporters not to come to the court building, citing health precautions in the coronavirus pandemic. But dozens of protesters demanding his resignation held a demonstration near the court house against the first serving Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime.

A politically-divided Israel will hold its fourth parliamentary election in two years on March 23, with Netanyahu's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and his alleged corruption main issues stoking weekly protests against him. Opinion polls show the race too close to call, as right-wing rivals and centre-left opponents muster against Israel's longest-serving leader. Netanyahu, 71, has been prime minister continuously since 2009 after a first term from 1996 to 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three climbers on K2 feared dead, three days after they went missing

Pakistani military helicopters continued to search for three missing climbers on the worlds second highest mountain K2 on Monday, as hope of their survival faded rapidly.Muhammad Ali Sadpara, 45, of Pakistan, John Snorri, 47, of Iceland, an...

Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty on Monday to corruption charges at the resumption of his trial some six weeks before Israeli voters again pass judgment on his leadership.I confirm the written answer submitted in my name...

Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra join Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu'

Actors Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra have come on board for the upcoming espionage thriller Mission Majnu, the makers announced on Monday.Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events and follows the story of Indias most courageous...

China stocks end higher on market reform cheer, easing virus worries

China stocks closed higher on Monday as the country reported zero new local cases of the novel coronavirus and investors cheered Beijings latest reform measures for the stock market. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 to 5,564.56, while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021