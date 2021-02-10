Left Menu

Biden announces Turk, Su to be energy, labor deputy secretaries -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:35 IST
Biden announces Turk, Su to be energy, labor deputy secretaries -White House
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his pick of David Turk as deputy energy secretary and Julie Su as deputy labor secretary, the White House said.

"These tested and experienced leaders will support the work of Secretary of Energy Nominee Jennifer Granholm and Secretary of Labor Nominee Marty Walsh in their efforts to address the worst energy and jobs crisis in nearly a century," the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' agitation: Solution should be found without further delay, says JJP

The JJP, a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, on Wednesday asserted that a solution to the ongoing farmers agitation will have to be found without further delay.JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said senior leaders of his party were ...

AAP teacher association to fight DU polls

The Aam Aadmi Party teachers organisation will fight the Delhi Universitys executive and academic councils elections, a party leader said on Wednesday.AAP MP Sushil Gupta said just the way the Kejriwal government had made significant improv...

AstraZeneca vaccine could get WHO emergency approval by mid-Feb - WHO

AstraZenecas COVID vaccine is in the final stages of review for a World Health Organization emergency-use listing and could receive approval by mid-February, the United Nations health agency said on Wednesday. In a joint briefing with the W...

Double-masking, knotting-and-tucking for snug fit reduces COVID-19 spread, U.S. study shows

Making sure a mask fits snugly on the face and use of two masks is likely to significantly reduce a persons exposure to the coronavirus, laboratory experiments described by U.S. health officials on Wednesday showed.The U.S. Centers of Disea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021