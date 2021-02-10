Biden announces Turk, Su to be energy, labor deputy secretaries -White House

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his pick of David Turk as deputy energy secretary and Julie Su as deputy labor secretary, the White House said.

"These tested and experienced leaders will support the work of Secretary of Energy Nominee Jennifer Granholm and Secretary of Labor Nominee Marty Walsh in their efforts to address the worst energy and jobs crisis in nearly a century," the White House said in a statement.

