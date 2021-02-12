Left Menu

Mexican president hails Biden's border wall freeze

U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to stop new construction of his predecessor's signature wall on the border with Mexico received a vote of confidence from his Mexican counterpart on Friday. Former U.S. President Donald Trump made the border wall one of his top issues dating back to his 2016 campaign, in which he also insisted repeatedly that Mexico would pay for it.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:01 IST
Mexican president hails Biden's border wall freeze
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to stop new construction of his predecessor's signature wall on the border with Mexico received a vote of confidence from his Mexican counterpart on Friday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters at his regular morning news conference that he supports Biden's executive order, one of his first actions on becoming U.S. president.

"We think it's good that they don't build any more walls," said Lopez Obrador, noting that several past U.S. presidents have extended border barriers during their terms. Former U.S. President Donald Trump made the border wall one of his top issues dating back to his 2016 campaign, in which he also insisted repeatedly that Mexico would pay for it. He later sought funding from the U.S. Congress for the project.

Lopez Obrador also urged U.S.-bound migrants to hold back from seeking to cross illegally just because of the change in presidents. "The border is not wide open," he said.

The U.S. government next week will begin to process asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under a controversial program put in place by Trump, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail in extortion case          '

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur has been granted bail in connection with an extortion case registered against her here.However, the 23-year-old activist will have to remain in the jail as her bail plea in another case was rejected on Jan...

Pondy CM announces cash payment via DBT for free rice scheme

Puducherry, Feb 12 PTI Chief Minister of PuducherryV Narayanasamy on Friday announced that the Territorialgovernment has been remitting into bank accounts of each ofthe families in BPL below poverty line a sum of Rs 3,000 ascash equivalent ...

18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico

Prosecutors in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say that police have found 18 plastic bags full of hacked-up body parts on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara. Police found one human limb near a highway overpass, which led them to t...

Kacey Musgraves speaks out about divorce with Ruston Kelly

American singer and songwriter, Kacey Musgraves has finally broken her silence and for the first time has spoken about her divorce from Ruston Kelly. According to People magazine, the country music star during an interview with Rolling Ston...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021