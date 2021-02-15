Left Menu

CPM slams Mani C Kappan for joining UDF, says people will teach him lesson for 'opportunistic stand'

After Mani C Kappan switched to the United Democratic Front (UDF) from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist's) senior leader MV Govindan on Sunday stated that people of Pala Assembly constituency will teach him a lesson for his "opportunistic stand".

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:55 IST
CPM slams Mani C Kappan for joining UDF, says people will teach him lesson for 'opportunistic stand'
CPM's senior leader MV Govindan during a party event in Kochi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After Mani C Kappan switched to the United Democratic Front (UDF) from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist's) senior leader MV Govindan on Sunday stated that people of Pala Assembly constituency will teach him a lesson for his "opportunistic stand". Addressing an inaugural session of the party's 'Vikasana Munnetta Yathra', led by CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Govindan said Kappan took an "opportunistic stand" ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls.

"There is no doubt that the Pala constituency (Mani C Kappan's constituency) will teach a lesson to him who took an opportunistic stand. If any MLA deceives the people, they will have to suffer," he said. Meanwhile, NCP Kerala chief TP Peethambaran said that the party is upset with Kappan's decision.

"We are upset that our colleague Mani C Kappan has gone to the other side. No one in the NCP agrees with Kappan's decision. The affairs of the NCP are decided by the national leadership. Party leaders are registering protest at the loss of the Pala assembly seat. The NCP will continue to be with the Left front," he said. Kappan joined UDF during Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala's 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra'.

Kappan said he wanted to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the sitting seat of Pala which the Left front has given to Kerala Congress headed by Jose K Mani, a new entrant in LDF. "We had talked about it in LDF and I was offered Kuttanad, which I rejected. I wanted Pala, but Jose K Mani has already started working there. I have certain plans for the Pala constituency which I want to take forward. I am confident that I will win from Pala," said Kappan.

He said that he won the last election from Pala with the help of the Left Democratic Front, especially because of the hard work of Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan and other leaders. "But since Jose K Mani joined LDF, they started avoiding me," Kappan said.

Stating that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the national leadership of NCP do not want him to leave LDF, he said: "I have certain plans for Pala and therefore I switched." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated three foot-over bridges in Guwahati on Sunday, one among them at Khanapara has been primarily decorated with bamboo. The foot-over bridge at Khanapara, primarily decorated with bamboo, i...

Lukaku scores 300th goal as Inter beats Lazio 3-1 to go top

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and took his tally to 300 career goals as Inter Milan moved top of Serie A with a 3-1 win over Lazio on Sunday.Lukaku netted a penalty and doubled his tally at the end of the first half with the landmark goal. He ...

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...

Indian Angel Network plans to invest over Rs 100 cr in start-ups in 2021

Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network IAN is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021