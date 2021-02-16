Left Menu

India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:04 IST
India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

India's fight againstCOVID-19 is inspiring the world, though at the beginning ofthe pandemic other countries worried about the countryssituation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

India is following a human centric approach to furtheringglobal good, which is based on a healthy balanced welfare andwell-being, he said, virtually delivering the valedictoryaddress to 'Heartfulness Practitioners' on the platinumjubilee celebrations of Heartfulness Institute of Shri RamChandra Mission.

''At the beginning of this (COVID-19) pandemic, the wholeworld was worried about India's situation. But today India'sfight against corona (coronavirus) is inspiring the entireworld...India is following a human centric approach tofurthering global good,'' Modi said.

India has undertaken among the world's largest publicwelfare programmes in the last six years and these efforts areaimed at giving the poor a life of dignity and opportunity, hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

