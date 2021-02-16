Left Menu

PDP demanding restoration of pre-August 2019 status for J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

On the arrest of National Conference NC leader Hilal Lone, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said the BJP government was inflicting cruelty on the people of Kashmir as well as the people in other parts of the country.Wherever they think there is some resistance, someone is raising his voice against their cruelty and tyranny, see they have arrested a 21-year-old girl, what they have done with the farmers Some of the cruelty and tyranny that they have done in Kashmir is being witnessed in other parts of the country.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:31 IST
PDP demanding restoration of pre-August 2019 status for J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said her party was not merely demanding statehood but the restoration of pre-August 2019 status for Jammu and Kashmir.

She also called for resumption of dialogue for the resolution of the Kashmir issue and alleged that there was ''jungle raj'' in the country.

''We are not demanding (the return of) statehood. We are demanding the pre-August 5, 2019 position of J&K and we also want the Kashmir issue -- for which thousands of youth have rendered sacrifices, lakhs of homes have been destroyed and losses in millions of rupees have been suffered -- to be resolved by talking to Pakistan and the people of J&K,'' Mufti said.

The PDP chief was speaking to reporters after the party's convention in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Mufti said and people were being arrested first and then their crime was being proven.

''There is a saying that show me a person, I will show you the crime, which means that first they arrest a person, then they prove the crime. Many of our leaders are in custody and they have been shown no orders and there is nothing against them. ''There is jungle raj here right now, the jungle raj is happening across the country also now, but it is more so in J&K,'' she said. On the arrest of National Conference (NC) leader Hilal Lone, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said the BJP government was ''inflicting cruelty'' on the people of Kashmir as well as the people in other parts of the country.

''Wherever they think there is some resistance, someone is raising his voice against their cruelty and tyranny, see they have arrested a 21-year-old girl, what they have done with the farmers… Some of the cruelty and tyranny that they have done in Kashmir is being witnessed in other parts of the country. ''Our farmer brothers and young girls are also now seeing what cruelty the BJP government is inflicting upon the people of Kashmir,'' she said. Asked about the future of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of several mainstream parties seeking the return of the special status of the erstwhile state, Mufti said the people want the alliance to continue. ''The Gupkar alliance talks about the aspirations of the people of J&K. The people of J&K want the alliance to continue and this alliance will be there till the people of J&K want it to be,'' she said. Mufti also demanded immediate release of all political prisoners and youths, including former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid who is under detention since August 5, 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Houthi offensive on Yemen's Marib threatens mass displacement, U.N. warns

An offensive by Yemens Houthi group to take Marib city, the last stronghold of the internationally-recognised government, threatens to displace hundreds of thousands and complicate a renewed diplomatic push to end the war, U.N. officials sa...

15 pc decline in road accident deaths in Punjab in 2020

Punjab has seen a 15 per cent decline in road accident fatalities and 18 per cent reduction in road mishaps in 2020 in comparison to 2019, government data showed.A total of 5,194 road accidents were registered in 2020, and 3,866 people lost...

Assembly elections: Head of Syro-Malabar church writes to CEC

Head of the Kerala-based Syro-MalabarChurch, Cardinal George Alencherry on Tuesday wrote to ChiefElection Commissioner Sunil Arora, requesting him to considerthe Holy week of the faithful while deciding the dates of theAssembly election, du...

Haryana to open special schools for children with disability: Education minister Kanwar Pal

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said that special schools will be opened for physically challenged children in the state.Separate special schools will be opened for specially-abled children in Haryana. Besides, studies in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021