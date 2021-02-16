Left Menu

Nepal raises objection to BJP leader’s remarks

Nepal is a member of SAARC.On Monday, Sri Lankas Election Commission Chairman Nimal Punchihewa shot down reports of the BJP planning to set up a political unit in the island nation, saying the countrys electoral law does not permit such an arrangement.Any Sri Lankan political party or group is permitted to have external links with any party or group overseas.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:07 IST
Nepal raises objection to BJP leader’s remarks

Nepal has objected to a recent statement made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in which he quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah as saying that the party would soon form its government in the Himalayan nation.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Tuesday confirmed that the Government of Nepal has conveyed its formal objection to the remarks by India's ruling party leader.

''Noted. Formal objection has been already conveyed,'' Gyawali said in a tweet in response to a Nepali Twitter user, who had drawn his attention to the statement.

Nepal's ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya has already conveyed the government's official objection to Arindam Bagchi, a joint secretary who is in-charge of Nepal and Bhutan affairs at India's Ministry of External Affairs, My Republica newspaper reported, citing sources.

Deb was quoted in media reports as saying that the BJP was planning to extend its footprint in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

On Saturday, Deb said Shah, when serving as BJP president, had told party leaders that the BJP would establish rule in other regional countries as part of 'Atmanirbhar South Asia' initiative.

Deb said the BJP deeply valued the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) partnership. Nepal is a member of SAARC.

On Monday, Sri Lanka's Election Commission Chairman Nimal Punchihewa shot down reports of the BJP planning to set up a political unit in the island nation, saying the country's electoral law does not permit such an arrangement.

''Any Sri Lankan political party or group is permitted to have external links with any party or group overseas. But, our electoral laws do not permit overseas political parties to work here,'' Punchihewa told reporters in Colombo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai's Sheikha Latifa issues video from 'villa jail'- BBC Panorama

The BBCs investigative news programme Panorama on Tuesday published a video it said was of Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubais daughters, saying that she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa. Sheikha Latifa bint Moha...

Pakistan, France relations still 'poisoned' over Prophet Muhammad caricature controversy: Report

Ties between Pakistan and France continue to remain poisoned even four months after the controversy over caricatures of the Prophet, which led to thousands of anti-French protestors rallying the streets of Pakistan against President Emmanue...

Guj: Haren Pandya murder convict who jumped parole held

The Gujarat Anti TerrorismSquad ATS on Tuesday held a person who was convicted in theHaren Pandya murder case but jumped parole last year whileserving a life sentence, officials said.Kalim Ahmed Karimi 47 was held from Juhapura areahere and...

ED summons MMRDA chief in connection with money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday summoned Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA chief, RA Rajeev, in connection with a money laundering case related to Tops Securities Group and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. After ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021