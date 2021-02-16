Left Menu

Nominee for No. 2 spot at U.S. Treasury to get confirmation hearing Feb. 23 -source

16-02-2021
U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, will appear before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for a confirmation hearing on Feb. 23, a source familiar with the plans said on Tuesday.

Committee Chairman Ron Wyden in December said Adeyemo was "eminently qualified" for the job and vowed to get the nomination through the committee as quickly as possible. If confirmed Adeyemo, a former senior adviser at BlackRock, would be the first Black deputy secretary of the Treasury. He previously served as a deputy national security adviser under President Barack Obama, and was later president of the Obama Foundation, which is overseeing work on the former president's library.

Adeyemo vowed in December to be “laser-focused” on national security, if confirmed for the job, including “using our sanctions regime to hold bad actors accountable.” He will lead the Biden administration's review https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-sanctions-insight-idUSKBN28Q1CV of former President Donald Trump's blunt-force approach on sanctions, multiple sources told Reuters in December.

Mark Sobel, a former senior Treasury official, said Adeyemo - who served as the White House sherpa for G7 and G20 meetings during the last year of the Obama administration - had a wide range of experience across government. "Wally knows the Treasury inside out. He knows how it is organized. He knows what all of the pieces do and how they mesh together," Sobel said. "He knows how to get things done in a bureaucracy, which is a valuable skill. So he'll be able to help the Treasury hit the ground running."

