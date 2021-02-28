Maha BJP MP attacks MVA ministers over electricity woes

The BJP's Ahmednagar Lok Sabha MP Sujay Vikhe Patil on Sunday said ministers would have resigned over the distress caused to people due to electricity issues if his party was in power in Maharashtra.

He said leaders get ministerial posts due to the blessings of the people and they must quit if they cannot provide relief.

He was speaking at an event in Rahuri, which, incidentally, is represented in the Assembly by minister of state for energy Prajakt Tanpure.

The BJP has been attacking the MVA government over electricity woes in the state, with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming, earlier in the day, that 3.5 lakh power connections had been cut and notices had been issued to 75 lakh consumers for default in payment.

