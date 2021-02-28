Left Menu

Maha BJP MP attacks MVA ministers over electricity woes

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:38 IST
Maha BJP MP attacks MVA ministers over electricity woes

The BJP's Ahmednagar Lok Sabha MP Sujay Vikhe Patil on Sunday said ministers would have resigned over the distress caused to people due to electricity issues if his party was in power in Maharashtra.

He said leaders get ministerial posts due to the blessings of the people and they must quit if they cannot provide relief.

He was speaking at an event in Rahuri, which, incidentally, is represented in the Assembly by minister of state for energy Prajakt Tanpure.

The BJP has been attacking the MVA government over electricity woes in the state, with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming, earlier in the day, that 3.5 lakh power connections had been cut and notices had been issued to 75 lakh consumers for default in payment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to proclaim himself the future of the Republican Party in speech

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. I stand befo...

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called abhorrent violence by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma encourage a...

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

France and Germany have agreed that people crossing the border between the French region of Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021