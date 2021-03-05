U.S. designates Ukraine's Kolomoyskyy over alleged corruption -State Dept.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:39 IST
The United States has designated former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy over alleged corruption, the State Department said on Friday.
"While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, I also want to express concern about Kolomoyskyy’s current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Ukrainian
- State Department
- Ukraine
- The United States
- Anthony Blinken
ALSO READ
Amid Texas freeze, oil producers still shut; natural gas shipments out of state banned
People's Party of Arunachal says Statehood Act 'defective', demand amendment
Lawyer couple's murder:Telangana HC issues notices to state govt
Killings surge in Syria camp housing Islamic State families
Nigeria's fuel subsidy hangover bodes ill for state finances