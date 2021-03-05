Left Menu

U.S. designates Ukraine's Kolomoyskyy over alleged corruption -State Dept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:39 IST
The United States has designated former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy over alleged corruption, the State Department said on Friday.

"While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, I also want to express concern about Kolomoyskyy’s current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement.

