Left Menu

Puducherry polls: NR Congress releases list of candidates, Rangasamy to contest from 2 Seats

All India NR Congress party on Friday announced their list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Puducherry. Party's Chief Ministerial candidate N Rangasamy to contest from Thattanchavady and Yanam constituencies.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:35 IST
Puducherry polls: NR Congress releases list of candidates, Rangasamy to contest from 2 Seats
All India NR Congress party on Friday released their list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Puducherry. . Image Credit: ANI

All India NR Congress party on Friday announced their list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Puducherry. Party's Chief Ministerial candidate N Rangasamy to contest from Thattanchavady and Yanam constituencies. While NR Congress is leading the NDA alliance in the Union Territory by fielding 16 candidates, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIADMK have been allocated 9 and 5 seats respectively.

The Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayansamy. Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spike in virus cases, a proof of mismanagement: Oppn Leader

Bengaluru, Mar 19 PTI Targeting the BJP government in the state for the spike in COVID-19 cases, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the government of mismanagement in containing the pandemic.Hittin...

Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4

An explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more, emergency officials said.The blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning. It destroyed the ceilings bet...

TCS to roll out salary hike for FY22; move to benefit all employees

Tata Consultancy Services TCS will hand out across-the-board salary increments for 2021-22, becoming the first IT services company to do so.The salary hike roll-out will benefit nearly 4.7 lakh employees of the company.The average increment...

Shunya Ekai Tech - Transforming lives with IoT and Robotics

19 March 2021, Gurugram - It is not the technology that is transforming, rather, it is us who are transforming with the technology. While the entire world is undergoing a digital transformation, Shunya Ekai Tech is spearheading the change b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021