McConnell pledges "fight" against Biden infrastructure plan

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell predicted on Thursday that President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan will not get support from Republican lawmakers in Congress due to its size and proposed tax increases.

"I'm going to fight them every step of the way, because I think this is the wrong prescription for America," McConnell told a news conference in Owensboro, Kentucky, adding that he does not believe Democrats have a public manadate to advance Biden's proposal.

