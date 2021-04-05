Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi urges people of Kerala to defeat divisive forces, reject authoritarian leaders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:13 IST
Sonia Gandhi urges people of Kerala to defeat divisive forces, reject authoritarian leaders

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday urged the people of Kerala to vote for the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance in the Assembly polls and defeat the ''divisive forces who polarise the society, and reject authoritarian leaders''.

Kerala is all set to go to polls on Tuesday with 2.74 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise and decide the fate of 957 candidates in 140 Assembly constituencies across the state.

Asserting, that Congress can confront divisive forces which destroying what India stands for, Gandhi urged the voters to strengthen her party nationally by supporting it in the Kerala polls.

''I am confident that on April 6 you will reject the forces who know nothing else other than polarizing and dividing our society of so many diversities. I am confident that you will reject authoritarian and dictatorial leadership and once again place your trust and confidence in the Congress and the UDF,'' she said.

''By voting for the UDF in Kerala you will also be voting to strengthen the Congress party nationally. The Congress can confront the divisive forces who are damaging and destroying all that India has stood for and represented for twenty centuries and more,'' she said.

The Congress-led UDF is seeking to wrest power back from the left-led LDF in the southern state.

''By voting for the UDF, you will be ensuring that development takes place in an atmosphere of social harmony and communal peace. The UDF will provide an administration that is transparent, responsive and accountable to the people of Kerala,'' Gandhi also said.

The Congress chief assured the people that if elected, the party would implement the ''Nyay scheme'' in Kerala, that would ensure a guaranteed monthly income for each family in the state, particularly for families belonging to the poor and disadvantaged sections. ''The Congress will make the 'NYAY SCHEME' the edifice of the next UDF government,'' she said.

Gandhi said over the past year, the entire country has experienced acute pain and distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. ''If this pain and distress has been managed to an extent, it is because of programmes launched by the Congress-led UPA like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, women's self-help groups and social security schemes,'' she noted.

Gandhi expressed confidence that on April 6, the people of Kerala will reject the forces ''who know nothing else other than polarizing and dividing our society of so many diversities''.

''I am confident that you will reject authoritarian and dictatorial leadership and once again place your trust and confidence in the Congress and the UDF,'' she appealed.

Gandhi told the people that their vote would determine who will form the next government in Kerala and a vote for the UDF is a vote for the future of Kerala and for preserving its democratic traditions and its secular values.

She also said that a vote for the UDF is a vote for bringing Kerala back on the path of development that preserves and protects its wonderful natural heritage and that ensures that development does not result in greater natural disasters like landslides and floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

Indias legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, which for the first time is hosting a panel discussion on cricket.The theme of this conference on April 8 and 9 is Show Me the Data, ac...

Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advan...

Family of UK's Captain Tom call for fundraising celebration

The family of Britains Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nations spirits during the pandemic, are calling for people to come together and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday.Moore struc...

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021