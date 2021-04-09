Bribery case: Thane civic medical officer gets ACB custody

A special court in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday remanded a civic medical officer in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) custody till April 11, a day after he was arrested in a bribery case.

Raju Murudkar, who works as a medical officer in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), was arrested by the ACB on Thursday for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

On Friday, Murudkar was produced in the special court hearing anti-corruption cases, which remanded him in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Murudkar had demanded Rs 15 lakh from the complainant, a 26-year-old man, for sanctioning the tender for the supply of 30 ventilators to the TMC for COVID-19 patients, an official had said.

Murudkar had asked the complainant to hand over Rs 5 lakh to him at Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Accordingly, the ACB had laid a trap and he was apprehended.

