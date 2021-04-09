Left Menu

Around 20 Assam Congress-AIUDF candidates shifted to Jaipur? Cong says none from party

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:19 IST
Around 20 Assam Congress-AIUDF candidates shifted to Jaipur? Cong says none from party

In a sudden and unexplained move, around 20 candidates of the opposition Congress-AIUDF alliance in the Assam assembly polls were Friday flown to Jaipur, where they were lodged in a hotel on the city's outskirts, Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan assembly said.

The leader of the Congress Legislature party in the Assam assembly, however, dismissed media reports to this effect and claimed all party contestants were present in the state.

A majority of the contestants who landed at the Jaipur airport were taken to a hotel on the Delhi highway on the outskirts of the state capital.

Most of them are AIUDF candidates, sources said.

''Around 20 candidates have been shifted to Jaipur from Assam today,'' said Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi.

Assam CLP leader Debabrata Saikia said none of the Congress candidates was on the flight to Jaipur.

''All of them are in Assam right now,'' he claimed.

Saikia said he was not aware if AIUDF candidates were shifted to Rajasthan.

AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal did not respond to PTI's calls for clarification and the cell phone of party spokesman Haidor Hussain was switched off.

It is not unusual for political parties to lodge their MLAs and MPs in hotels and resorts outside their states to ward off the threat of poaching by a rival party.

However, putting candidates in an election fray in a state, where even the votes are yet to be counted, in the lap of luxury, is unheard of.

The three-phase Assam Assembly elections concluded on April 6 and the results will be out on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. State Dept sees resumption of Iran working group talks next week

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday that Washington expects working group negotiations on Iran to resume next week, with delegations returning to their capitals currently for consultations.She told a news briefing...

Kashmir blessed with several medicinal herbs: Rijiju

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Kiren Rijiju on Friday said Kashmir is blessed with natural vegetation which includes different varieties of medicinal herbs that are helpful in curing various diseases.Rijiju was speaking during his visit ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit records; earnings season jitters cap gains

The SP 500 and the Dow climbed to record highs on Friday, buoyed in part by gains in growth stocks, but gains were muted ahead of the start of quarterly earnings season next week.Growth names have found their footing over the past two weeks...

Body of accused in IUML worker death case found hanging from tree in Kerala

An accused in the recent killing of a Youth League activist in a post-poll clash allegedly between workers of the CPIM and the IUML, was on Friday found dead in an isolated area at Valayam in Kerala, police said.The deceased has been identi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021