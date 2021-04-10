Left Menu

Didi will exit from Bengal, 'bhaipo' will play new game for TMC: PM Modi

Stressing that the conclusion of the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections will witness the exit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said her 'bhaipo' (Nephew) will try to play a new game for the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 18:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Krishnanagar on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Stressing that the conclusion of the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections will witness the exit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said her 'bhaipo' (Nephew) will try to play a new game for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). "After elections, Didi will exit from Bengal but her 'bhaipo' will vouch to play a new game on the TMC. Brothers and sisters, this is also a 'khela' that people of Bengal should understand. People have decided that 'khela shesh hobe'. The game of violence will end. Cut money game will end. The game of extortion will end. The game of syndicates will end," he said at a public rally in Krishnanagar.

"The anger seen on Didi's face due to her fear of defeat is not due to Modi and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). The reason are those people whose trust she had broken, whom she betrayed. What did her government give to the youth? Unemployment, riots, sticks and humiliation," he further remarked. The Prime Minister commented that the mothers and sisters of the state, who had earlier supported the Chief Minister, had shed tears of blood after their loved ones were tortured in front of them, accusing Banerjee of staying silent in the face of heinous crimes against women.

"Handicraft, business, marketing, investment aren't among TMC's priorities. Didi's TMC is an expert in 'tolabaazi' (extortion). Didi's TMC is an expert in cut-money. Didi's TMC is an expert in killing BJP workers. Didi's TMC is an expert in rigging," he said. The Prime Minister commented that being aware of her inevitable loss in the elections, Banerjee has initiated her 'old game', as she and her TMC are trying to incite violence in Bengal.

"Before the people, no one's arrogance can survive, but Didi cannot understand this. Today, Didi is abusing the EC, Central Forces and EVMs. The situation today is that Didi is even abusing her own polling agents. With her, the party is abusing Scheduled Caste community. Didi has become so desperate that she is disgracing the voters," he said in a public rally in Krishnanagar. Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.

The voting for the fifth phase will commence on April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

