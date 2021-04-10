Additional central forces to be deployed in Bengal after violence in Cooch Behar

Left Menu

Additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in West Bengal ahead of the remaining four phases of polls as violence erupted in a constituency during the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections, government officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in West Bengal ahead of the remaining four phases of polls as violence erupted in a constituency during the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections, government officials said on Saturday. They said 33 companies of Border Security Force (BSF), 12 companies of Central Reserve Pollice Force (CRPF), 13 companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), nine companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and four companies of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be deployed in West Bengal for the remaining four phases of the assembly polls.

The incident took place in the Sitalkuchi constituency on Saturday. Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Following the incident, the EC ordered adjournment of polling in PS 126 of the Sitalkurchi constituency based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC has sought a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer. Mamata Banerjee had said that she will hold a protest rally in Cooch Behar tomorrow against the firing incident and visit the homes of the deceased.

Addressing a public meeting in Hingalganj earlier today, Banerjee made allegations against the BJP and the central government. "CRPF has shot dead four people in Sitalkurchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there is a conspiracy going around under the instruction of the Home Minister. Today's incident validates that," she said.

"CRPF has killed voters standing in the queue. Where do they get so much audacity? BJP knows that they have lost, so they are killing voters and workers," she added. CRPF has clarified that its component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sadness over the death of TMC workers. He also requested the EC to strongly deal with those responsible for what happened in Cooch Behar. Polling for the fourth phase was held in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

The fifth and sixth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

